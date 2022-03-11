Comerica Bank Sells 2,195 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $509,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 30,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $6,536,921.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,022 shares of company stock valued at $49,335,328 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $191.08.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

