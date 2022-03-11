Comerica Bank Sells 3,167 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.97 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.