Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.