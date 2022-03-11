Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.87 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($89.13) to €87.00 ($94.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($84.78) to €76.00 ($82.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.09) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

