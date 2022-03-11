Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of SID traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,469 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

