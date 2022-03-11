Comparing KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -20.15% -29.45% -5.12% Pinterest 12.27% 13.74% 11.84%

This table compares KLDiscovery and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $289.55 million 0.77 -$49.93 million ($1.48) -3.55 Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.11 $316.44 million $0.46 52.00

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of KLDiscovery shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KLDiscovery and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 17 7 0 2.29

Pinterest has a consensus target price of $44.70, suggesting a potential upside of 86.85%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

Pinterest beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery (Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. In addition, the company offers information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

