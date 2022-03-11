Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. CL King upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

