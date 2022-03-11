Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at about $6,217,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at about $10,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $16,870,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

