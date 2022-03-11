CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in CONMED by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CNMD stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,541 shares of company stock worth $4,197,765 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.