ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $135.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.36.

COP opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.57. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

