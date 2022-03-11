Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading 11.7% Higher

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) traded up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.63. 43,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 770,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

