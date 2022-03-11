Contrasting Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and Opera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $20.48 million 3.16 -$7.16 million ($1.15) -4.96 Opera $251.46 million 2.25 -$15.78 million ($0.14) -35.07

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AudioEye and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Opera 0 0 1 0 3.00

AudioEye currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 227.49%. Opera has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.23%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than AudioEye.

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -51.75% -65.77% -42.25% Opera -6.28% -0.30% -0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

AudioEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Opera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

