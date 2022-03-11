Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $33.58

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $31.77. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 1,104 shares trading hands.

CLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $8,194,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Core Laboratories by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 805,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 323,871 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

