CoreCard (CCRD) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD – Get Rating) is one of 394 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CoreCard to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CoreCard alerts:

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $48.25 million N/A 30.34 CoreCard Competitors $1.81 billion $317.82 million 9.14

CoreCard’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CoreCard has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard’s competitors have a beta of -17.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CoreCard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 18.73% 21.42% 16.52% CoreCard Competitors -120.78% -57.00% -5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CoreCard and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 1 0 3.00 CoreCard Competitors 2657 13179 24319 666 2.56

CoreCard currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.83%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

CoreCard beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About CoreCard (Get Rating)

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.