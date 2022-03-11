Cormark Comments on Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BDI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE BDI opened at C$4.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81. The stock has a market cap of C$264.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.35. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

