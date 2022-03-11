Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Gareth Maitland Edwards Buys 24,033 Shares

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards bought 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,085.61 ($5,353.26).

LON:CSFS opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.07. Cornerstone FS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.90 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £4.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

