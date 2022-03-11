Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Gareth Maitland Edwards Buys 24,033 Shares

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards bought 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,085.61 ($5,353.26).
LON:CSFS opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.07. Cornerstone FS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.90 ($0.84). The company has a market cap of £4.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.
Cornerstone FS Company Profile (Get Rating)
