Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

