CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $82,310.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

