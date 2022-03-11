CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Insider Sells $82,310.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
