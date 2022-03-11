CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,198. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

