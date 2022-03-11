Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.23%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,730 shares of company stock worth $3,551,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

