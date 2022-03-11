Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

BASE traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,113. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Couchbase by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 17,270.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

