Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Shares Up 2.7%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.13 and last traded at C$9.87. 113,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 75,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$993.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

