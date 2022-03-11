Cowen Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $117.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cowen from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

