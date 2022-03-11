Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3,142.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,142 ($41.17) and last traded at GBX 3,182 ($41.69), with a volume of 257914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,248 ($42.56).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,325 ($56.67).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,650.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,665.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

