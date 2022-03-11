Credit Suisse Group Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $95.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.40% from the stock’s current price.
NVEI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23.
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
