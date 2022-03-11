Credit Suisse Group Trims Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price to $14.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

NASDAQ COCO opened at $8.66 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.