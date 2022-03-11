Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 112,690 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.48. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

