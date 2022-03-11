CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 58,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 561,504 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $38.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

