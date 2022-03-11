CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 58,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 561,504 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $38.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

