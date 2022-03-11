CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. CRH has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3,374.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.