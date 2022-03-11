Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $9.58. Cricut shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 9,323 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 944,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,425,762.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $33,291,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 55.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 184,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

