Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

CRCT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. Cricut has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 944,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,425,762.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

