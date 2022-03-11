Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to announce $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $136.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

