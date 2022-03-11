Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 860 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $184.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.53. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $426.56.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

