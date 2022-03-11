Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 44,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

