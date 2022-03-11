Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

