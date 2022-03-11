Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $7,246,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Quidel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $5,052,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Quidel stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

