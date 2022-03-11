CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $191.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

