CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $238.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.71.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $191.02 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -203.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.19.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock valued at $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
