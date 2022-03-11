Crypto Kombat Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $92,116.19 and $47.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00023488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.62 or 0.06565745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.30 or 1.00109998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

