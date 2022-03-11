CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,240. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $382.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

