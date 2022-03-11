Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,363 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 567,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

