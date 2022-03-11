Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative net margin of 6,057.17% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYSI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair cut shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

