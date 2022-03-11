Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $670.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

