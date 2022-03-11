Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $11,985,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,673,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,561,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,138 over the last three months.

Shares of LAW opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. CS Disco Inc has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

