Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

