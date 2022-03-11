Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.42.
About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
