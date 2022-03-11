Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

