Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

