Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 13,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.24.

CTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

