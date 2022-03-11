CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475,042 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $112,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $104.08 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

